Walters: State Data Breach Much Larger Than First Thought

13 hrs ago

Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday that a data breach at a state contractor affects far more Vermonters than initially thought. The breach happened at a private firm called America's Joblink Alliance, which contracts with Vermont and nine other states to provide a database for job seekers and employers.

