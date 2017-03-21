Vt. man makes daily commute through the Notch on skis
Last week's snowstorm snarled the commutes of most Vermonters, but for Pete Davis, it made for a smoother ride. Traffic backups are common heading to and from Stowe Mountain Resort, but Davis takes the road less traveled and typically has it all to himself.
