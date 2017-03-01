Vt. congressional delegation lashes out at Sessions
Vermont's U.S. congressional delegation is lashing out at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the wake of revelations he twice met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign. Sessions, a Republican and the nation's top law enforcement officer, did not disclose discussions he had with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at his Senate confirmation hearing before Congress in January.
