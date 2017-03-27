Volkswagen to pay Millions in Vermont Settlement
"For nearly a decade Volkswagen sold vehicles in Vermont that they knew were actively polluting Vermont's air," said Attorney General Donovan. "Pollutants at more than 40 times the legal limit were spewed into our environment.
