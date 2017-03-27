VoiceOfReason:
Phil Scott's cop-out argument "...no legalization absent means for impaired testing" says much about the man's character: He is dishonest. He'd garner far more respect openly rejecting by way of logical argument than by his politically correct avoidance of the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Tue
|tfredleg
|1
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC