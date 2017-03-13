Veterans praise VA care in Vermont du...

Veterans praise VA care in Vermont during Sanders visit

Meeting with local veterans at an outpatient clinic in Bennington, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders learned that Veterans Administration health care in Vermont is good enough to entice some to relocate here from other states. "I learned that in general people feel very good about VA care in Vermont, and that there are literally people coming from other states to take advantage of Vermont VA health care," Sanders said, after meeting with about a dozen veterans and VA officials.

