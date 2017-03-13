Veterans praise VA care in Vermont during Sanders visit
Meeting with local veterans at an outpatient clinic in Bennington, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders learned that Veterans Administration health care in Vermont is good enough to entice some to relocate here from other states. "I learned that in general people feel very good about VA care in Vermont, and that there are literally people coming from other states to take advantage of Vermont VA health care," Sanders said, after meeting with about a dozen veterans and VA officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC