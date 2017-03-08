Vermonters tackle opioid crisis with art
The American Institute of Graphic Arts Vermont launched a challenge for artists to make posters about addiction. The goal is for community members to create designs that will increase awareness about the ongoing epidemic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
