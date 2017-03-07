Vermonters Find Jobs on Seven Days' New and Improved Career Website
Seven Days is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new, mobile-friendly job board for Vermont job seekers and recruiters. The improved digital service helps candidates find current, local and vetted employment opportunities according to their interests and talents.
