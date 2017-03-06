Vermont wood crafters sought for September show
23-24, 2017 in Woodstock, Vt., at the Billings Farm & Museum, is seeking Vermont craftspeople interested in showing their and even demonstrating their crafts. Join the celebration of Vermont's working landscape with your unique products that represent the best of Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC