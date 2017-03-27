"Vermont Wild" author entertains at Fair Haven Free library
"Vermont Wild, Adventures of Fish & Game Wardens" Author Megan Price, will share secrets of her four volume, best-selling series at the Fair Haven Free Library, Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Price has put retired game wardens' true tales of struggling to corral angry moose, train reluctant hunting dogs, locate hungry bears and chase cagey poachers on paper.
