Vermont Supreme Court: Vernon judge is selected for state's highest court
Gov. Phil Scott recently announced Judge Karen Carroll, of Vernon, will replace Justice John Dooley on the Vermont Supreme Court. Judge Dooley is set to retire on March 31. Gov. Phil Scott recently announced Judge Karen Carroll, of Vernon, will replace Justice John Dooley on the Vermont Supreme Court.
