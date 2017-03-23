Vermont state board of education appr...

Vermont state board of education approves more school district mergers

Saturday Read more: District Administration

The State Board of Education this week approved two more school district merger proposals that will go before voters on May 2. Several laws passed by the Legislature require towns to have conversations about voluntarily merging into larger school districts to deal with a significant loss of students across the state. Act 46 requires towns to merge into larger school districts.

