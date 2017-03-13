Vermont Legislature gives final approval to immigration bill
The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a bill that will give the governor greater control over how and when the state's police forces are used by the federal government in the wake of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The measure would empower the governor to approve agreements between police and federal agents who want to identify and remove immigrants.
