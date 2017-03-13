Vermont House Speaker visits

Jim Therrien [email protected] BENNINGTON - During a visit on Friday, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson told Bennington residents concerned about PFOA contamination of their wells that she will push for timely updates from state officials on efforts to secure a permanent solution to the pollution. Johnson, who was elected Speaker at the start of the legislative session, also met with Bennington officials, toured the Vermont Veterans Home and visited the Banner newsroom.

