Vermont health care officials wary of GOP reform ideas

Vermont's top health care official says the Republican-led plan to repeal the Obama-era health care system could drive up the cost of health insurance for many Vermonters. Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says the plan that would eliminate federal subsidies for health insurance premiums and replace them with tax credits could make insurance more expensive.

