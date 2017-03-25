Vermont Delegation Holds Joint Meeting in Hardwick
Vermont's congressional delegation is holding a joint town hall meeting with Vermonters to talk about "issues of major consequence" being discussed in Washington. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch say Saturday's meeting in Hardwick is a chance for Vermonters to address them all in in one forum.
