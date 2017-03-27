Vermont bill to raise smoking age dealt major blow
Vermont state senators narrowly voted against a bill that would increase the legal age for using tobacco in Vermont to 21. The Senate voted 15-14 to table the bill last Friday. Lead sponsor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Alison Clarkson, said the Senate may decide to reintroduce the bill, but they will have to find more votes.
