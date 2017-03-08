Vermont Attorney General warns of increased IRS scams
On Thursday Vermont's Attorney General T.J Donovan warned Vermonters of the scam involving fake Internal Revenue Service callers. His office says scams in general increased by 25 percent last year and the IRS scam is by far the most common, with well over 4,000 complaints in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
