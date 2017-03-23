Vermont actor, lawmaker Sam Lloyd dies

Sam Lloyd craved the greasepaint of Broadway. Then he caught sight of the grit. On Oct. 19, 1961, the actor stepped into New York's Playhouse Theatre - where Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke had just finished their Tony Award-winning run of "The Miracle Worker" - and prepared to open in a new play insiders predicted would be a smash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.