Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Folksinger Sam Amidon will co-headline with Anais Mitchell at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph on April 1. Amidon is a Vermont native whose songwriting and reworking of modern songs harkens back to the heyday of folk. Born in Brattleboro to local legends Peter and Many Alice Amidon, Sam Amidon's sound boasts a unique blend of traditional, experimental and refreshingly modern folk music.
