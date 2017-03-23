Twin Valley considers legal fight

Twin Valley considers legal fight

Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

At the first official meeting about starting a legal battle over the state's education funding formula, Brattleboro attorney James Valente told town and school officials in the Deerfield Valley that they would be asking the Vermont Supreme Court to do something "momentous." The Brigham decision, which brought about changes to Vermont's education funding model, is "the kind of thing the Supreme Court does every century," he said Wednesday at a joint meeting of the Whitingham and Wilmington select boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

