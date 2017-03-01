Town Meeting Day 2017: Vermont communities to debate sanctuary status

At least five Vermont municipalities are set to debate calls to become sanctuary communities in response to President Donald Trump's push for stricter restrictions on immigration. Town meeting agendas in Calais, East Montpelier, Hartland, Marshfield and Plainfield include articles on the issue, while residents in Putney hope to add their support through a non-binding resolution they're encouraging the rest of Vermont to adopt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.