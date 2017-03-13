The Latest: Vermont city records 3rd-biggest snowfall ever
The Latest on the aftermath of a strong winter storm that hit the Northeast : The late-season storm that pummeled the Northeast has ended up being the third-biggest snowstorm ever recorded in South Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says Tuesday's storm dumped 29.4 inches at the airport in South Burlington, where official records have been kept since the late 1800s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC