The Latest: Vermont city records 3rd-biggest snowfall ever

The Latest on the aftermath of a strong winter storm that hit the Northeast : The late-season storm that pummeled the Northeast has ended up being the third-biggest snowstorm ever recorded in South Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says Tuesday's storm dumped 29.4 inches at the airport in South Burlington, where official records have been kept since the late 1800s.

