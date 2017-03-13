The Latest: Blizzard warning in part of Vermont
Vermonters are bracing as the biggest snowstorm of the season bears down on the state, promising up to 20 inches of snow in some areas with strong gusty winds and whiteout conditions. A blizzard warning is in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday for western Vermont.
