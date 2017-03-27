Sunderland seeking fifth Select Board...

Sunderland seeking fifth Select Board member

Because the town meeting election didn't fill all the vacancies on the Sunderland Select Board, the board plans to appoint a new member at its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3. But that's not the only government position available in this town of about 950 people. And Sunderland isn't alone; a number of small Vermont towns have difficulty filling positions for several reasons.

