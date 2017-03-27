Sunderland seeking fifth Select Board member
Because the town meeting election didn't fill all the vacancies on the Sunderland Select Board, the board plans to appoint a new member at its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3. But that's not the only government position available in this town of about 950 people. And Sunderland isn't alone; a number of small Vermont towns have difficulty filling positions for several reasons.
