Stand up to bullying

Stand up to bullying

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Manchester Journal

The arrest of three undocumented migrant workers last week in Vermont by federal immigration officials is cause for great concern. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, denied targeting the three men, members of the group Migrant Justice, for their public advocacy of migrant rights and their opposition to the Trump administration's policy of rounding up and deporting undocumented workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook Mar 13 Lib 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 17
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb '17 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC