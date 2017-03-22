Stand up to bullying

The arrest of three undocumented migrant workers last week in Vermont by federal immigration officials is cause for great concern. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, denied targeting the three men, members of the group Migrant Justice, for their public advocacy of migrant rights and their opposition to the Trump administration's policy of rounding up and deporting undocumented workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.