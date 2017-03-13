Springfield opposes Interstate 91 ramp design
Officials in a Vermont town are opposing the state transportation agency's design to improve safety on the southbound off-ramp at Exit 7 of Interstate 91. The Rutland Herald reports that the Springfield Select Board agreed Monday to send a letter of protest to Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Transportation and the town's legislative leaders to try and get the state's engineers to reverse their decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC