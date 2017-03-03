Snow Lovera s Trivia: Ski Vermonta s specialty food days

From Vermont's highly recognizable brands like Cabot Cheese, Ben & Jerry's and Vermont maple syrup to local goodies like Kimball Brook Farm chocolate milk and Gringo Jack's chips and salsa, enjoy all the flavors of Vermont during the Ski Vermont 2017 Specialty Food Day Tour. This season, Ski Vermont's marketing partners Long Trail Brewery, Woodchuck Cider, Silo Vodka, Mad River Distillers and Caledonia Spirits will bring an added element to the tour with beer, cider and spirits tasting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.