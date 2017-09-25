Scott administration blasts $30 million water cleanup taxes, fees
The Scott administration is digging in against a proposal by the House Natural Resource, Fish and Wildlife Committee to raise $30 million to clean up Lake Champlain and other bodies of water in Vermont. In a 7-2 party-line vote last Tuesday, the committee approved a plan to fund the cleanup of Lake Champlain and other waterways with millions in new taxes and fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC