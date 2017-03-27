Sanders says he'll introduce 'Medicare for all' bill
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders told the crowd at a joint town hall meeting Saturday in Hardwick that he plans to introduce in the Senate a "Medicare for all" bill soon. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch said he'd introduce the same bill in the House of Representatives.
