Revision Awarded U.S. Army Next-Generation ACH Helmet Contract
Revision Military, the world leader in integrated head systems, has been awarded the U.S. Army's Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II helmet contract. This five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity helmet contract , awarded on a full and open competition basis to Revision, has a maximum value of $98,111,803 and estimated completion date of March 6, 2022.
