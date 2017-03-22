Radon levels prompt concern at Leland...

Radon levels prompt concern at Leland & Gray

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Tests have shown elevated levels of radon at Leland & Gray Union Middle & High School, prompting a hastily arranged project aimed at venting the potentially hazardous gas. The school board has scheduled a special public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions about the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook Mar 13 Lib 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 17
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb '17 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC