Prospects for pot bill are looking dim
As lawmakers wrapped up crossover week - the deadline for most legislation - one high-profile bill didn't make the cutoff, and its future in the House is in doubt. H.170, a bill that would legalize adult possession of limited amounts of marijuana, is still on the wall of the House Judiciary Committee.
