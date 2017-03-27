Police Log: Brattleboro police withho...

Police Log: Brattleboro police withhold identity of man found dead in Whetstone Brook

Through the help of local agencies, the Brattleboro Police Department has been able to identify the man whose body was found in the Whetstone Brook on Tuesday. However, his identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

