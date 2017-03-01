Police investigate break-in at Dakin Farms
It was all caught on surveillance video at the Ferrisburgh location. Vermont State Police say it happened early in the morning on Feb. 17. You can see someone force their way through the front door, check the empty cash registers and then leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|16
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC