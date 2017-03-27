Police: Drunk driver crashed, wandered I-89
Vermont State troopers responded to 911 calls that a man was walking in the median on I-89 in Georgia trying to flag cars down around 6 a.m. Investigators found Nicholas Plouffe, 26, of St. Albans, had crashed his car in the median two hours earlier, rolling it several times, and was trying to get help. The suspect in a deadly stabbing in downtown Burlington says he didn't do it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Vermont need a safe place for addicts to s...
|Mar 28
|tfredleg
|1
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC