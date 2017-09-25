Plans to build up 'jewel of the kingdom' upsets Vermonters
The Forests, Parks and Recreation Department created a plan to add bathrooms, accessible trails and parking to the south end of Lake Willoughby. "We do have to address some of the sanitary issues, some of the safety issues and some of the water quality issues that really have been left unattended for quite a while," said Louis Bushey, Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation.
