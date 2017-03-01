Phoenix Feeds & Nutrition Donates $10...

Phoenix Feeds & Nutrition Donates $10,000 to Kickoff Age Well's 2017 March for Meals

Representatives from Langrock, Sperry & Wool and Phoenix Feeds & Nutrition, Inc. presented Age Well with a $10,000 check to support their 2017 March for Meals. As the largest provider of Meals on Wheels in Vermont, Age Well participates annually in March for Meals, a month-long campaign that raises awareness and funds for seniors experiencing hunger, isolation and loss of independence.

