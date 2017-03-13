Parks Introduces Assisted Suicide Bil...

Parks Introduces Assisted Suicide Bill In Senate

14 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Terminally ill adult patients, as long as they are mentally competent and able to self-administer the drugs, can request life-ending drugs if their condition is likely to result in death within six months. Another stipulation in the bill is that at least two doctors would have to verify the diagnosis.

