Parks Introduces Assisted Suicide Bill In Senate
Terminally ill adult patients, as long as they are mentally competent and able to self-administer the drugs, can request life-ending drugs if their condition is likely to result in death within six months. Another stipulation in the bill is that at least two doctors would have to verify the diagnosis.
