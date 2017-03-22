NY police: Vt. man was driving drunk in hit-and-run
Police say a Vermont man was driving drunk when he hit a car on the New York Thruway and took off. It happened Monday at about 3:30 a.m. New York State Police say Jason Daley, 21, of Fairlee, ran into the back of another vehicle on I-90 at Exit B1 in Schodack and then drove off.
