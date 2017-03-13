Murphy to lead new-look BSD board

Following a massive shakeup of the Bennington School District board of directors on Town Meeting Day, the election of a new chairman and new Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union representatives signaled that the board may be headed in a new direction. Christopher Murphy, who was recently elected to the seven-member board along with Meridy Capella, Dan Monks, and Chaila Sekora, was unanimously elected as chairman at the board's special re-organization meeting on Thursday.

