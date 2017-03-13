Monitoring the snowstorm with VTrans
We went to the VTrans Transportation Management Center in Berlin to see how they track the storm and Vermont roadways. At 511Vermont you can track the latest and live conditions from sensors on the roadways across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie sanders is a kook
|Mar 13
|Lib
|1
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|17
|Need a photo asap
|Feb '17
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC