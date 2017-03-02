Michigan Democrats introduce paid sick leave legislation
They introduced legislation on Wednesday that would give workers one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked regardless of whether they are part-time or full-time. State Rep. Stephanie Chang says a majority of Michigan citizens support paid sick leave.
