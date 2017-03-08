Merger and safe roads project approved
The merger carried by a 134 to 67 vote and Melanie Virgilio was voted to represent the town for the new district. Voters also agreed with the $31,000 Sunderland Safe Roads Committee project to construct a four-foot-wide paved shoulder on an uphill section of Sunderland Hill Road.
