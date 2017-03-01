Mediation could be on horizon for tea...

Mediation could be on horizon for teacher negotiations

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Bennington Banner

It appears that negotiations between teachers and the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union could once again be on the path to mediation. In 2015, the two sides went to mediation on the same issue, and eventually agreed on a two-year contract extension, keeping the same insurance plans as before, which will expire this June.

