Long Trail students compete at Model UN

Four Long Trail School students, under the guidance of social studies chair Tess Kahn, participated in the Middlebury Model UN Competition on Saturday, Feb. 11. Becca Salzer '19, Zachary Lee '18, Evan Crumb '17 and Will McCullough '18 spent the day competing with eight other Vermont schools. Salzer and Lee were both first-time participants and Lee received an honorable mention as a delegate from Ecuador in the Security Council: Crisis in Latin America.

