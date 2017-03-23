Letter: The better budget battle

Editor of the Reformer: Vermont Democrats are working hard to keep the chaos in Washington, D.C., from seeping into the Vermont political landscape. The unbalanced budget the Governor has tried to foist on Vermonters, that would also raise property taxes by 7 cents per $100 , is making it harder, though, to discern differences between the various Trump proposals raining down chaos on our nation and our state.

