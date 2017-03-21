Judge rules NY woman accused in firearms instructor shooting incompetent
A Vermont judge says a New York woman accused of turning the gun on her shooting instructor two years ago is currently incompetent to stand trial. The judge ruled that the accused shooter understands the court procedure and process but is not able to properly consult with her attorney in a rational manner.
