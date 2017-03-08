Jazz: Bob Stabach 4tet

Jazz: Bob Stabach 4tet

On Friday at 7 p.m. Wendy's Jazz Soiree will present the Bob Stabach 4tet with special guest Rich Greenblatt. For information call Wendy at 802-254-6189 or Bob at 802-387-4714 On Friday, March 10 7 p.m. Wendy's Jazz Soiree will present the Bob Stabach 4tet with special guest Rich Greenblatt, master vibraphonist and faculty member at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

