Inspired by Vermont K-9, sick Texas b...

Inspired by Vermont K-9, sick Texas boy makes new friend

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The quick quirk of a Vermont State Police K-9 leads to comfort, and now a companion for a boy in need. "The first time we saw a Max video was when Tristan was in the hospital," said Monica Stiller, Tristan's Mom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie sanders is a kook Mar 13 Lib 1
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 17
Need a photo asap Feb '17 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb '17 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb '17 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,641 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC